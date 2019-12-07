Committed to spread Bhojpuri around the world: Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari says the status of Bhojpuri culture is being raised globally and the government is committed towards promoting the language. Speaking at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards here on Friday, Tiwari noted that the Bhojpuri language is spoken by some 250 million people in India and a significant number of Indian diaspora residing in 12 countries.

"We feel that people who have moved abroad should stay connected with their roots and it is one of our aspirations to reach out to them. We are committed to spread this regional language worldwide," the actor said. "Bhojpuri is spoken in 12 countries, including Fiji, Guyana and Trinidad, where our people have migrated some 200 years ago. We feel these people should stay connected with their roots in India," he added.

He pointed out that more than 60 Bhojpuri films are made every year, themed on UP, Bihar and Jharkhand lifestyles which are also screened globally. Talking about his political career, Tiwari said the film industry has gained him recognition and he was now reaching out to serve the people in his best endeavours.

The actor, along with his fellow BJP MPs Ravi Kishan and Sunny Deol, were among film stars honoured with awards at the event. "As audience and language enthusiast, it was heartening to see Bhojpuri flourishing globally. Cinema is a big catalyst for keeping the culture alive and relevant for the coming generations," said Mamta Mandal, language promoter and Founder of Global Hindi Foundation in Singapore.

