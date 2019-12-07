Left Menu
Luca Guadagnino talks about his vision for 'Call Me By Your Name' sequel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 07-12-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:51 IST
Luca Guadagnino talks about his vision for 'Call Me By Your Name' sequel

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino says the sequel to his critically-acclaimed feature "Call Me By Your Name" might deviate from the story told in author Andre Aciman's books. Based on Aciman's novel of the same name, the gay romance film showcased Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and Oliver's (Armie Hammer) summer love story set in northern Italy in 1983.

The author recently came out with the book's follow-up, "Find Me" , which released in October this year. Speaking at a masterclass on the sidelines of Marrakech Film Festival, Guadagnino said he was "strongly faithful" to the original source when he made the 2017 film but might not be so with the sequel.

"The passion I have is for actors and the characters, and I believe these characters have more things to do and experience and could be interesting to see them growing in life, it’s not about a sequel it’s about what happens to them, and how to track the actors aging into the characters… (It seems that) a viable option meets in the middle of what André has created," the director said. Though the sequel is yet to be officially announced, Guadagnino has time and again made it clear that he intends to do the follow-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

