Luv Films join hands with Yash Raj Films for worldwide distribution

Indian film production company 'Luv Film' has entered a deal with Yash Raj Films for worldwide distribution of their upcoming films, the first three of which will be - 'Jai Mummy Di', 'Chhalaang' and 'Malang'. Film critic and movie business analyst Taran Adarsh hopped on to Twitter to share the news, he tweeted "Yash Raj Films ties up with Luv Films to *distribute* their films *worldwide*: JaiMummyDi [SunnySingh, SonnalliSeygall]: 17 Jan 2020 #Chhalang [RajkummarRao, NushratBharucha]: 31 Jan 2020 #Malang [#AdityaRoyKapur, #AnilKapoor, #DishaPatani, #KunalKemmu]: 14 Feb 2020."

While, 'Jai Mummy Di' is a light-hearted family comedy, starring Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. Helmed by Navjot Gulati and the movie will hit theatres on January 17, 2020. 'Jai Mummy Di' will be followed by 'Chhalaang' on January 31, 2020. Directed by Hansal Mehta the film is a social comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. It also stars Zeeshan Ayyub, Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla, and Ila Arun. The movie will be followed by Mohit Suri directorial 'Malang' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu which will be Valentine's Day release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)