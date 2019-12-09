FACTBOX-Key film nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe awards

Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television. The 77th Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.

Following is a list of key film nominations. BEST DRAMA

"The Irishman" "Joker"

"Marriage Story" "1917"

"The Two Popes" BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"Dolemite Is My Name" "Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives Out" "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Rocketman" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Christian Bale - "Ford v Ferrari" Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory"

Adam Driver - "Marriage Story" Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes" BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet" Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women" Charlize Theron - "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger - "Judy" BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Daniel Craig - “Knives Out” Roman Griffith Davis - "Jojo Rabbit"

Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy - "Dolemite is My Name" BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Awkwafina - “The Farewell” Ana de Armas - "Knives Out"

Beanie Feldstein - “Booksmart” Emma Thompson - “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett - “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

