Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-'Marriage Story' leads mostly white, male Golden Globe nods, De Niro snubbed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:02 IST
UPDATE 2-'Marriage Story' leads mostly white, male Golden Globe nods, De Niro snubbed

Netflix divorce drama "Marriage Story" on Monday led a Golden Globes nominations list dominated by movie stories about white men and marked by snubs for actor Robert De Niro and television shows "Game of Thrones" and social justice drama "When They See Us." "Marriage Story" scored six nods, including best drama and for actors Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern. It was followed by Martin Scorsese's epic gangster movie "The Irishman," and Quentin Tarantino's love letter to Hollywood "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," with five apiece.

De Niro, the star of "The Irishman," was left out of the best actor race, although his co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci won nods for their supporting roles and Scorsese will compete for best director. “It means so much to all of us — to me, Bob, Joe, Al, and the whole team — to be recognized with these nominations," Scorsese said in a statement.

The best movie drama category was rounded out with director Same Mendes' immersive First World War drama "1917" from Universal Pictures, terrifying comic book villain "Joker" from Warner Bros and papal story "The Two Popes." The films nominated for best comedy or musical were Eddie Murphy's comeback "Dolemite is My Name," Nazi-era satire "Jojo Rabbit," murder mystery "Knives Out," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Elton John biopic "Rocketman."

Apple Inc's streaming service landed its first major award nominations for "The Morning Show," along with its stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Yet in the movie race, stories about and by women like including "Harriet," "Little Women," "Bombshell" and "Hustlers" were omitted from the major races although some of their stars, including Saoirse Ronan, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron and Cynthia Erivo won acting nods.

The director field was an all male affair dominated by veterans Tarantino, Scorsese, Mendes, Todd Phillips for "Joker" and South Korea's Bong Joon-Ho for social satire "Parasite." Netflix dominated the nominations across both television and movies, scoring a leading 17 nods in movie fields and 17 in television.

HBO's medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones" failed to make it into the best TV drama series race, and upcoming movie musical "Cats" scored just one nod, for Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's original song "Beautiful Ghosts." Among the biggest snubs was Ava DuVernay's searing television dramatization of the wrongful imprisonment of five black teens for a 1989 rape in New York's Central Park, which won two Emmy awards earlier this year.

The Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais, will take place in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5. The ceremony should see a host of other major Hollywood stars whose work was nominated on Monday, including Beyonce (for her original song for "The Lion King" ), Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Renee Zellweger, Cate Blanchett, Elton John and "Catch 22" producer George Clooney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Cong hits back at Shah, says Savarkar propagated idea of Partition

The Congress on Monday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks that the party had divided the country on the basis of religion, alleging that it was Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar who had propagated the idea of Partition at a H...

Ambedkar was in favour of Uniform Civil Code: Gujarat CM

Prime architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar was in favour of a Uniform Civil Code UCC to bring equality among all citizens and its implementation remains an unfulfilled task, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Monday in the As...

UPDATE 2-North Korea resumes insults of "erratic old man" Trump

A senior North Korean official called Donald Trump a heedless and erratic old man on Monday, resuming insults of the U.S. president that had been set aside during a thaw. The new insults came a day after Pyongyang announced a very important...

20 kg onion looted from state-run store in West Bengal's

Around 20 kg onion was allegedly looted from a state-run store in West Bengals Birbhum district on Monday, an official said. The incident happened at a Sufal Bangla store at the Bolpur bus stand area of the district, where onions at subsid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019