Vivendi's Canal+, Qatar-based beIN Sports in talks over distribution deal

Vivendi's Canal+ and Qatar-based beIN Sports said on Monday they had entered exclusive talks over distribution and licensing deal.

Canal+ and beIN also said in a joint statement that under the deal, Canal+ would offer all beIN Sports' premium sports channels.

"The exclusive agreement would run for a renewable period of 5 years", they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)