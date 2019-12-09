Vivendi's Canal+, Qatar-based beIN Sports in talks over distribution deal
Vivendi's Canal+ and Qatar-based beIN Sports said on Monday they had entered exclusive talks over distribution and licensing deal.
Canal+ and beIN also said in a joint statement that under the deal, Canal+ would offer all beIN Sports' premium sports channels.
"The exclusive agreement would run for a renewable period of 5 years", they said.
