Overjoyed to hear my 'choti behen' Lata Mangeshkar is back home: Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is "overjoyed" that Lata Mangeshkar is on the road to recovery as the music icon returned home after almost a month-long stay at a hospital here. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on November 11.

The veteran singer was discharged on Sunday after 28 days and shared a health update with her fans on Twitter. Kumar, 96, took to the microblogging site to wish a speedy recovery to Mangeshkar, whom he fondly called his younger sister.

"Overjoyed to hear the good news that my 'Choti behen' Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata," he tweeted. Kumar also shared a picture of the two with wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

