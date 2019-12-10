Lily James to star in Emily Mortimer's adaptation of 'The Pursuit Of Love'

Actor Lily James is set to headline director Emily Mortimer's series on Nancy Mitford's classic novel "The Pursuit of Love" . The "Downton Abbey" star will feature in a three-part comedy series based on the 1945 book from BBC Studios-backed Moonage Pictures and Open Book, reported Deadline.

"The Pursuit of Love" is the first book in a trilogy about an upper-class English family between the First and Second World Wars. It deals with issues of growing up and falling in love among the privileged and eccentric.

Mortimer has also penned the adaptation.

