Political will,fast track courts needed to curb rapes: Raveena

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on Tuesday said the combination of a "political will" and setting up of fast track courts is necessary to curb growing incidents of rape in the country. Speaking to reporters, Tandon said she had been airing her views on social media since the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder incident.

"A political will and the project to set up fast track courts are needed (to curb rape incidents)," Tandon said while responding to a query. The actress was in the city to attend a programme of make-up artists..

