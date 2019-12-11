Left Menu
'Birds of Prey' is 'Pulp Fiction' meets 'Rashomon': director Cathy Yan

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 09:47 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 09:45 IST
Image Credit: Pxhere

Cathy Yan says her upcoming directorial "Birds of Prey" has been influenced by the works of her favourite filmmakers, especially Quentin Tarantino, Akira Kurosawa and Stanley Kubrick. The film, a spin-off of 2016's "Suicide Squad" , will see Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn.

In an interview with Slash Film, Yan said Quinn is the narrator in the movie but she is also "unreliable which is part of the fun of the film". "Birds of Prey" follows Quinn who joins forces with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to save Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Yan said the movie has an unconventional structure, which has been influenced by Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" and Kurosawa's "Rashomon" . "The way that I sort of talked about the structure of the film is a bit like 'Pulp Fiction' meets 'Rashomon'. So it's an unconventional structure. For me, there's a lot of my favourite filmmakers that have influences on this film, so like Tarantino, obviously.

"'The Professional' for sure, especially the relationship between Harley and Cass. We actually have a few like, oh I guess I would say like odes to certain films in the movie. Watch out for that. And then also just – we also, visually, I think very much influenced by (Kubrick's) 'A Clockwork Orange' as well," the director said. Yan said she has tried to make the film a never-seen-before superhero spectacle.

"We really tried to make this film look like nothing that you've seen from a superhero movie before. And really ground it in a reality and in some of the films that I've loved through the years, yeah," she added. The film is scheduled to be released in February 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

