Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:40 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:40 IST
Vishesh Films, Jio Studios to co-produce web-series

Production house Vishesh Films and Jio Studios are entering into a collaboration to back a web-series on '70s Bollywood, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt announced on Wednesday. Bhatt, who owns Vishesh Films with brother Mukesh Bhatt, took to Twitter to share the news.

Set in the 1970s, the web series will explore the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of the time. "A perfect beginning. Happy partnering with @jiostudios on our digital debut! A dramatic webseries based in '70s Bollywood exploring the relationship of a struggling filmmaker and a top actress of that era! The greatest location in the world is the human heart," Bhatt tweeted.

Jio Studios also made the news official on its Twitter page. "Delighted to announce our collaboration with master storytellers @VisheshFilms for web series based on a dramatic love story set in '70s Bollywood that explores the highs and lows of the relationship between a married struggling film maker and a top actress of that time @MaheshNBhatt," the tweet read.

A source from Jio Studios said while Bhatt will not direct the series, he will be involved in the creative process. "He will not be directing the series. But he will have major inputs to give," the source told PTI.

The filmmaker explored a similar subject in his 2006 directorial "Woh Lamhe...", which was said to be based on actor Parveen Babi's life, her battle with schizophrenia and her relationship with the director to whom she was a lover and mentor in his struggling days. Bhatt is set to return to direction with "Sadak 2", after a hiatus of 19 years.

The film, which is a sequel to Bhatt's 1991 movie, stars his daughters, actors Alia, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It will release on July 10, 2020.

