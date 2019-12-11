Tanishaa Mukerji, Ketki Pandit Mehta turn producers

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji and Ketki Pandit Mehta have come together to produce films. In a joint statement, Ketki and Tanishaa said their aim is to back quality films and give a platform to new talent.

"We are now producing and co-producing a very strong content based film; a film which today's generation wants to see, which has a meaningful cinema, made into the very tight and meaningful budget and we are also into promoting young and new talent on the platform," the duo said. Ketki, who has earlier worked on films like "Bazaar", "PM Modi", "Chehre", is currently attached as a creative producer for Randeep Hooda-starrer "Rat on a Highway" and "Khabees", which stars Tanishaa.

Tanishaa is best known for films such as "Sarkar Raj" and "Neal 'n' Nikki" . Previously, she also appeared on the reality show "Bigg Boss" .

