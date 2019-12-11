Left Menu
Centre should take steps to ensure no distortion of historical facts in films: Dushyant

  Updated: 11-12-2019 20:11 IST
  Jaipur
Amid protest over 'Panipat', Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the Centre should take steps to ensure that historical facts in films are not distorted. The screening of the film has been discontinued at most of the cinema halls in the state due to the protests over "poor" portrayal of Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal by allegedly twisting historical facts. A cinema hall was also vandalised here by protestors on Monday.

"There is protest against the film Panipat and objections are being raised with regards to some historical facts. Such protests have happened in the past too. The Centre should take steps to make sure that historical facts are not distorted in movies,” he told reporters here on the protests over the movie. He said there should be some policy framework for this purpose.

Earlier On Wednesday, a senior state government official said here that the producers of Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama 'Panipat' have agreed to edit out the portion of the film. On Citizenship Amendment Bill, Chautala said there should be no objection over it.

The Haryana Deputy CM also said that Rajasthan government should take action on overloading vehicles and liquor smuggling. "Due to overloading and liquor smuggling trade, both the state are suffering revenue loss,” he said.

He also alleged that cow smuggling in Haryana has increased and held Rajasthan responsible for this. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader said the party will be making its reach in the state of Rajasthan in the time to come.

During his visit to the city, Chautala also met BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders at his residence here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

