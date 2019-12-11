Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Panipat' producers to edit controversial portions from film: Rajasthan official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:17 IST
'Panipat' producers to edit controversial portions from film: Rajasthan official

Amid protests by Jat groups, the producers of Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama "Panipat" have agreed to edit out the portion of the film, a senior state government official said here. "The film distributor has communicated to us that the film producers would be editing certain portion of the film," additional chief secretary (home) Rajeeva Swarup told PTI on Wednesday.

He said that the producers would move the edited version of the film to censor board. When contacted, a source close to the makers said, "We have deleted the scenes related to Maharaja Surajmal ji. Also, we have got the censor certificate with 11 minutes less length."

The state government had sought the response from the film producers through its distributor following a representation from Jat leaders against the film on Monday. The film's screening has been discontinued at most of the cinema halls in the state due to the protests. A cinema hall was also vandalised here by protestors on Monday.

Tourism minister Vishvendra Singh, education minister Govind Singh Dotasara, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje had criticised the film's portrayal of Bharatpur's Maharaja Surajmal. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had also said that the censor should take note of the reactions against the portrayal of Surajmal, who is shown as having denied help to the Maratha army during the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Marathas and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761.

Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander of the Maratha army in the film. Historical drama "Padmaavat" had also faced protests in Rajasthan and other northern states over the portrayal of Rajput queen Padmini.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Australian Barty named WTA Player of the Year

Australias Ash Barty has been named WTA Player of the Year after capturing her maiden Grand Slam singles title and reaching the top of the world rankings. The 23-year-old, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returing to the game ...

Telangana govt plans "health profile" of state citizens

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said the state government plans to conduct a health profile of citizens in the state, beginning with his assembly constituency of Gajwel. ...If health profile is prepared, it will b...

Unnao woman's gang rape accused Subham never admitted to PHC in Dec '18: In-charge

Eds Adding details Unnao UP, Dec 11 PTI&#160; The Sumerpur primary health centre authorities here on Wednesday denied that one of the two accused in the gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old Unnao woman was admitted in the PHC on the date...

We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said unity in diversity is the ethos of the state and people here are not divided on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Her statement came when the Citizenship Amendment Bill is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019