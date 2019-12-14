Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa roped in for 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Disney has cast Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series, which is set to premiere on its streaming service, Disney+. The details of the characters to be played by the two actors are unknown, reported Deadline.

Chiam, best known for "Now Apocalypse" , and Ishikawa of "The Terror: Infamy" fame join Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan who reprise their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively, in the series. Disney declined to comment about the castings.

Also reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Daniel Bruhl as the scheming villain Zemo and Emily VanCamp as the spy Sharon Carter, the grandniece of Captain America's (Chris Evans) former love interest, agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Wyatt Russell is also part of the cast.

"The Handmaid's Tale" director Kari Skogland is attached to direct the project.

