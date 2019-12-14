Left Menu
Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

  PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  Updated: 14-12-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 14:29 IST
Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

Peter Dinklage has finally weighed in on the divisive series finale of "Game of Thrones" , which left fans bemused due to the dark turn taken by the fan favourite character of Daenerys Targaryen. Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have been under fire for below par script writing and poor portrayal of women in the final season of the epic fantasy HBO series, based on author George RR Martin's book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" .

In an interview with The New Yorker, the 50-year-old actor said he understands that people love the character, played by Emilia Clarke, but said the show's plotline was throughout hinting to where Daenerys was heading. "Well, everybody's always going to have an opinion, and that means an ownership. It's like breaking up with somebody. They get upset. I can't speak for everybody, but my feeling is they didn't want it to end, so a lot of people got angry. I feel like what Dave and Dan did was extraordinary.

"This happens. Monsters are created. And you don't see it coming. We vote them into office. You look the other way. So for everybody to get upset because they loved a character so much and they had so much faith in that person — there were signposts all along the way for that character," Dinklage said. He said Daenerys' transformation, from a righteous leader to a powerful autocrat, was "happening all along".

"It added up to something. There are people who've named their children Khaleesi. You've just got to maybe wait till the series finale before you get that tattoo or name your golden retriever Daenerys! "I can't help you! I'm sorry. She went mad. She was driven to that, and she's a victim as well in terms of how she was treated. She went through it, and she came out angry, as a lot of us do," Dinklage added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

