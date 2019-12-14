Christina Hendricks files for divorce from Geoffrey Arend

Christina Hendricks has officially filed for divorce from her actor-husband Geoffrey Arend. The couple, who have been married for 10 years, had announced their separation in October.

According to documents filed in Los Angeles County Court, Hendricks cited "irreconcilable differences" as her reasoning for the split. She listed their date of separation as April 19, 2019 and has also requested to restore her last name to Hendricks, reported People magazine.

The "Mad Men" alum has asked the court to terminate the "ability to award either spousal support and handle the attorney's fees separately". In October, Hendricks and Arend had posted a joint statement on their Instagram pages, saying they have decided to go on their "separate paths".

"Twelve years ago, we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities. "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we''ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs," the couple said in a joint statement.

They said they will be taking "time to rediscover ourselves" and thanked their fans for "giving us the space to do so". Hendricks and Arend, 41, got married in October, 2009, in New York.

