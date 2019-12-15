Left Menu
Harry Styles addresses questions about his sexuality

English singer and songwriter Harry Styles, is used to being asked personal questions. The singer candidly addressed the questions on his sexuality in a recent interview.

Harry Styles. Image Credit: ANI

English singer and songwriter Harry Styles, is used to being asked personal questions. The singer candidly addressed the questions on his sexuality in a recent interview. During an interview with The Guardian, Styles explained his audacious fashion when he donned a lace blouse and a pearl earring at the 2019 Met Gala, reported E!Online.

He said, "What women wear. What men wear. For me, it's not a question of that. If I see a nice shirt and get told, 'But it's for ladies.' I think: 'Okaaaay? Doesn't make me want to wear it less though, I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier." Styles explained that he uses fashion as a form of expression, something that has taught him about self-acceptance.

The singer clarified that he's not adding little hints or sending any subliminal messages about his sexuality either, as he said, "Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No," he shared. He further stated, "In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve's gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool."

He added, "And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality's something that's fun. Honestly? I can't say I've given it any more thought than that." The former one direction member was also aware that he can share and reveal as much as he wants to. And he is also aware that being asked these questions comes with the territory.

The 'Only Angel' singer confessed the same when he said, "What I would say, about the whole being-asked-about-my-sexuality thing - this is a job where you might get asked. And to complain about it, to say you hate it, and still do the job, that's just silly. You respect that someone's gonna ask. And you hope that they respect they might not get an answer." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Delhi protests: SC to hear plea after violence stops

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not take suo motu cognizance of the petition filed against protests in the national capital until violence and destruction of public properties stops. Let the rioting stop. Public property is be...

Internet services to remain suspended till Tuesday in 10 districts of Assam

The suspension of internet services, which was enforced in 10 districts of Assam amid major protests across the state over the amended citizenship law, was on Monday extended for another 24 hours. According to officials, internet services w...

MANUUstudents protestagainst police action at Jamia Millia

Students ofthe city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU on Monday boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi. Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunda...

Benzema looks to put Messi in Clasico shade

Karim Benzema is finally filling the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and on Wednesday his task will be to trump Lionel Messi. It will be the fifth Clasico since Ronaldo departed Real Madrid in 2018 and Spains most prestigious fixture has not...
