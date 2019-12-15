Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Police detain Payal Rohatgi for offensive content against Gandhi-Nehru family

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kota
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 16:03 IST
Rajasthan Police detain Payal Rohatgi for offensive content against Gandhi-Nehru family
Model and actor Payal Rohatgi (file pic) Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan Police on Sunday morning detained Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi from her Ahmedabad residence for interrogation in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. The actress was booked by the Bundi police under the IT Act on October 10 for the objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family.

She was served a notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection. "Police on Sunday morning detained Payal Rohatgi from her residence in Amhadabad for interrogation in a case under the IT Act. She is being brought to Bundi for interrogation," SP Mamta Gupta told PTI.

The SP said since the actress was not cooperating in investigation, a police team was bringing her to Bundi. The SP said the actress had not been "formally arrested".

"Our team was there (in Ahmadabad) for investigation in the case against her but she was not cooperating," the SP said, adding her formal arrest was likely to be made after interrogation. The actress had applied for an anticipatory bail on Thursday and the hearing was scheduled for Monday.

State Youth Congress general secretary and a resident of Bundi, Charmesh Sharma, had submitted a complaint along with copies of the offensive content after which a case was registered against the actress. Rohatgi on her social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, had posted the objectionable content on September 6 and 21.

Sharma had alleged in the complaint against the actress that the objectionable content tarnished the image of the country and spread vulgarity, religious hatred besides disgracing a woman's character. Earlier this month, the actress on Twitter had alleged that the Rajasthan chief minister was acting against her under pressure from the Gandhi family.

The actress had claimed that she had a "recording" of people referring to the pressure. The statement had come after the Bundi Sadar police here sent notice to her in connection with the case and sought a reply for uploading the offensive content against the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"It has come to my mind that offices of Sonia Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi are pressuring the chief minister of Rajasthan to go ahead with the FIR against me for making a video on Motilal Nehru," Payal had alleged on Twitter. She had sought an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in this regard.

The actress had said that she had made the video on the basis of a third party source, quoting author M O Mathai, whom she never read. The actress on Twitter said since she did not read the author, she believed she should apologize because making a personal attack on anyone is wrong.

Rohtagi further said she had made the video when the discussion on triple talaq was underway in Parliament and she felt that the Congress was not supporting to Bill. "As an unbaised human being, I am trying to understand politics of the country," she tweeted earlier this month.

In a Twitter post on December 11, she urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to ask Charmesh Sharma (she wrongly spelt the name as Chandresh) to drop the case against her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Kohli is cricketing version of Cristiano Ronaldo: Brian Lara

Virat Kohli is the cricketing equivalent of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his sheer commitment towards the game even though a K L Rahul can consider himself at par with the India captain in terms of talent, feels West Indies battin...

Jamia students stage protest against police action, demand CBI inquiry

A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday and formed a human chain to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier. Slogans of Inquilab Zindabad ren...

Cricket-Siddle considered as Australia eye five-pronged attack for Melbourne

Peter Siddle could be in for a surprise recall for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand as Australia considers deploying a five-pronged attack on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch.Australia dominated the ...

Delhi court to pronounce verdict at 3 pm in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its judgement at 3 pm on Monday in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, court sources said. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019