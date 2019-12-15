Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting for her Netflix film 'White Tiger'

Shooting of Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Netflix film 'White Tiger' was wrapped up on Sunday, announced Chopra. The global actor took to her Instagram to share the news with a picture of her tired but glowy face.

The 'Mary Kom' actor wrote a long heartfelt caption with the picture and expressed her gratitude towards the crew of the project. "Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department," read the actor's caption.

"The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP," further read the caption. Film 'White Tiger' is based on the Booker prize-winning book of the same name by Aravind Adiga.Ramin Bahrani, who recently directed Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon-starrer 'Fahrenheit 451,' has directed the film.

Apart from PeeCee and Rajkummar Rao, newcomer Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in the film produced by Mukul Deora. The book is about the story of an extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. (ANI)

