Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepika's 'Chhapaak' to clash with Ajay's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Two of the much-anticipated movies - 'Chhapaak ' and 'Tanhaji

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:27 IST
Deepika's 'Chhapaak' to clash with Ajay's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'
Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. Image Credit: ANI

Two of the much-anticipated movies - 'Chhapaak ' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' - are set to clash at the box office with both having a release date of January 10, 2020. Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' has been making the right noise among the moviegoers ever since its trailer was dropped a week ago.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', featuring real-life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol was no less in creating a buzz with its action-packed trailer. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, confirmed the news of the clash between the movies on his official Twitter handle.

"Clash CONFIRMED: #Tanhaji: #TheUnsungWarrior versus #Chhapaak versus #Darbar [#Hindi]... #AjayDevgn, #Kajol, #SaifAliKhan versus #DeepikaPadukone versus #Rajinikanth", the tweet read. Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' will also hit the big screens on the same day alongside the other two Bollywood films.

'Chhapaak' is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi who was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005 at the age of 15. While 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is a biographical drama set in the 17th century, based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya Airways names new acting CEO effective January 1 -statement

Kenya Airways has named Allan Kilavuka as its new acting Chief Executive Officer effective January 1st following the resignation of its current head in May, the airline said on Monday.Kilavuka is the CEO of Kenya Airways subsidiary Jambojet...

From 'ignored' to adored: Abid turns hero in Pakistan's homecoming Test

Rawalpindi, Dec 16 AFP Abid Ali was once shunned by Pakistan selectors who thought he was overweight, but his persistence and patience paid off as he set a world first in the homecoming Test against Sri Lanka. Ten years after a militant att...

21 arrested in connection with clash following anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University: Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary.

21 arrested in connection with clash following anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary....

Say no to violence against women: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to work together to make India a better place for women by saying no to violence against the fairer sex. Banerjee was referring to the seventh anniversary of the gangrape in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019