Sara Ali Khan's wedding party look is all you need this wedding season!

'Simmba' star Sara Ali Khan was seen setting yet another style statement with her wedding-ready look on Monday. Khan shared pictures of her donning a gorgeous green and golden lehenga giving major fashion inspiration to all her fans.

Apart from her fashion sense, the actor is also known for chirpiness and amusing sense of humour, owing which she wrote a long funny caption along with the post. "I don't drink so it takes just dine without wine, Look at me so full of myself, thinking someone will pine, Yes you're right I did it all just to rhyme, Okay! Fine! Fine! Fine!" read some part of the caption.

On the professional front, the 'Kedarnath' actor last graced the silver screen in 'Simmba' along with Ranveer Singh. She is currently working on 'Coolie No. 1, which is the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film of the same name with both being directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. (ANI)

