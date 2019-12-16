Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finding perspective in 'Delhi Crime' was biggest challenge: Director Richie Mehta

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 18:09 IST
Finding perspective in 'Delhi Crime' was biggest challenge: Director Richie Mehta

How can something positive come out of something so terrible? That was the dilemma "Delhi Crime" director Richie Mehta faced while making the series on the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder, which triggered massive protests and led to a change in India's rape laws. Told from the perspective of the Delhi Police team investigating the crime that made global headlines, Mehta said it was a "delicate balancing act".

The series deconstructs the case of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was abducted and gangraped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012 before she was abandoned on a Delhi road. Her injuries were so grievous that she died in a Singapore hospital a fortnight later. "Certainly, the biggest challenge was to first find what the story was that was worth telling, and from who's perspective. And additionally, what was this all trying to represent? Essentially, how can something positive come out of something so terrible," Mehta told PTI in an email interview.

"And once I landed on something I was comfortable with - which took years - the next challenge was maintaining those threads throughout the creation of the series, without any generation loss. Through every step, making sure we didn't fall off the delicate line we were balancing on, staying true to those initial goals," Mehta added. The Netflix show has been praised for its sensitive take on what is considered one of the most horrific crimes against women in India. It is a hard watch for some and Mehta said he can relate to why some people will not want to revisit it on screen.

"I can understand that, truly. I respect that. What I tried to do was go straight through the event, and come out the other end with some sense of understanding, so that perhaps we could move forward. But I really do get it, if people prefer not to spend a Saturday night in that world again," he said. Asked whether it was a case of justice delayed as the perpetrators are on death row, Mehta said it is a complex question and one that he does not have an answer for.

Of the six men convicted for the crime, one allegedly committed suicide in jail while another was a juvenile who has already completed his sentence, and four have been sentenced to death. "There is a moment in the series when Bhupendra explains to Vartika that the real punishment is already being served, as they sit in jail and await the termination of their lives, not knowing when that will happen. It’s such a complex question, I have tried to explore it in multiple ways," he added, referring to his main characters -- Vartika Chaturvedi, the woman officer heading the investigation, and Bhpendra Singh, her deputy.

The recent rape and brutal killing of a Hyderabad veterinarian has shaken the nation once again. The four men accused of the crime were killed by police in an "encounter". When asked whether he saw it as a problem, Mehta said, "You have labelled it as a problem, and I agree. Perhaps we’ll never know the real circumstances around the police encounter, but the fact is the crimes were brutal, and these kinds of incidents continue non-stop around the country, and indeed, the world. It breaks my heart."

"Delhi Crime" will return, he said, with another story.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019