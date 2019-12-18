Farhan Akhtar to join protest against CAA
With protests erupting against the amended Citizenship Act in different parts of the country, actor and singer Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday announced that he will take part in a demonstartion against the law tomorrow.
The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that the time to protest on the social media is now over.
"Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over," read Akhtar's tweet. Alongside the tweet, he shared a graphic describing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Other celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt and Sushant Singh have also joined the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
