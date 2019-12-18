Left Menu
Second season of 'Narcos: Mexico' to premiere on Feb 13

Fans of 'Narcos

  Updated: 18-12-2019 14:37 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 14:37 IST
Second season of 'Narcos: Mexico' to premiere on Feb 13
A glimpse from the first look of 'Narcos: Mexico 2' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Fans of 'Narcos: Mexico' have a reason to rejoice as the second season of the Netflix drama is all done and dusted and will be premiered in February next year. Netflix on Wednesday released the first look of the second season and revealed that Scoot McNairy will be playing the central role in this season.

The final moments of 'Narcos: Mexico' saw a new central character getting introduced in the form of an American DEA agent who signals an escalation in tactics against the cartel and that character will be portrayed by McNairy. Almost a year after the release of the first instalment of the franchise, the second edition will be premiered on February 13 in 2020.

The first season of the Netflix cartel saga which was the fourth season of the drug trade drama 'Narcos' led to a shift in the storyline as it travelled back to the Mexico of 1980s and traced the origin of the Mexican drug war. According to Netflix, the new season will continue tracing the ill-conceived agendas and corruption from either side of the border that have resulted in the drug war.

Besides Scoot McNairy who will be playing the central role, 'Narcos: Mexico 2' will see Diego Luna returning. The series will also introduce newcomers like Mayra Hermosillo, Sosie Bacon, and Alberto Zeni. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

