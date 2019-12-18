Adam Driver walks out of interview after clip from 'Marriage Story' was played

"Marriage Story" star Adam Driver reportedly walked out of an interview after the crew played a clip of his acting from the Noah Baumbach-directed movie. According to Variety, the 36-year-old actor was recording his side of the interview for NPR’s talk show "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross but left midway after the crew played a clip of Driver singing a rendition of "Being Alive" from "Marriage Story" .

Gross was not present during the incident as he was in Philadelphia. A source from the show told the outlet that they were aware that Driver prefers not to listen to recordings of himself and encouraged him to remove his headphones while any clips played back.

"We don’t really understand why he left. We were looking forward to the interview -- Terry thinks he’s a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on the show in 2015 -- so we were disappointed that we didn’t have a new interview to share with our listeners about 'Marriage Story'," Danny Miller, the show's executive producer, said in a statement. Driver has been vocal about his resistance to watching or listening to his acting work.

During his 2015 appearance on "Fresh Air" , the actor told Gross, "I’ve watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it. And then wish I could change it, but you can’t.". Driver is currently receiving critical acclaim for his performance opposite Scarlett Johansson in "Marriage Story" . He recently got nominated in the best actor - drama category of the Golden Globe Awards.

