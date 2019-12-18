Left Menu
Development News Edition

In which country stars have brought revolution, asks Sushant Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:38 IST
In which country stars have brought revolution, asks Sushant Singh

Actor Sushant Singh is not worried about the silence of big stars from the film industry on student protests against Citizenship Amendment Act as he believes revolution is always driven by the youth and common people. Sushant, who is known to be vocal on issues such as #MeToo and now the anti-CAA protests, had taken to streets to participate in the protests. He later hinted that his views may have cost him his hosting gig in a TV channel.

The actor said staying silent was not an option for him even if it came at a cost but he understands why many in Bollywood have not spoke up. "These issues do not affect rich people, I also belong to this category. Onion prices don't not affect us, we don't have to think twice before buying anything. That is why I think we don't pay attention to it. There could be differences of ideologies as well.

"Maybe people who are not speaking about it, they don't have any issues with it. Why should we wait for someone to speak up? In which country stars have brought revolution? It is only the youth or the common man," Sushant told PTI in an interview. The actor, who played freedom fighter Sukhdev in "The Legend of Bhagat Singh" , said he felt compelled to speak up for the sake of his children.

"If I feel it is the right issue as a father or citizen. It is my responsibility to stand with them because tomorrow I am answerable to my kids. I abhor the previous generation for the kind of society they have given us. They only cared about their home. There are protests against 'Padmaavat' but not against issues which are affecting daily life." Sushant said as a student, he too was disillusioned with the government of that time and took to streets but that did not result in the kind of crackdown that the police did on the students of Jamila Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

The actor said he was impressed with the way students country over came out in support of the two varsities. "I have always felt that as Indians, our conscience is dead. We don't get angry at anything, do whatever with us, unless Nirbhaya is killed or an incident like Hyderabad happens only to retreat in our shell. I thought we were dead but I have regained my faith due to these students." PTI KKP BK

BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Band members arrested for `hurting religious sentiments'

Four members of a popular music band were arrested by Goa Police on Wednesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a performance at the ongoing Serendipity Arts Festival here. Sumant Balakrishnan, Anirban Ghosh, Shiva Pathak an...

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan not part of 'Satte Pe Satta' remake

Ever since the pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone from a recent party have surfaced on social media, there are speculations regarding the two of them starring in the official remake of Satte Pe Satta. A source from director Luv...

Draft charges submitted against accused in Elgar Parishad case

The prosecution on Wednesday submitted draft charges against the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case in the court here. Charges were filed against arrested accused Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shom...

French designs on dominance of Peugeot-Fiat rest on Tavares

Billed as a merger of equals, PSAs 50 billion tie-ups with Fiat Chrysler FCA gives the Peugeot owner one potentially big advantage, its own boss will be firmly behind the new wheel.But the position of Portuguese car fanatic Carlos Tavares, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019