B-Town mourns demise of veteran actor Shriram Lagoo

B-Town celebrities on Wednesday extended their condolences over the demise of veteran actor Shriram Lagoo on social media.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 21:40 IST
Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo with Madhur Bhandarkar (L), Urmila Matondkar (R). Image Credit: ANI

B-Town celebrities on Wednesday extended their condolences over the demise of veteran actor Shriram Lagoo on social media. Director Madhur Bhandarkar took to Twitter and shared a picture along with the veteran actor.

His tweet reads, "Saddened to hear the demise of veteran actor Dr #ShriramLagoo sir. He was a great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti." Actor Rishi Kapoor paid tribute to the veteran actor, praising his acting skills. His tweet reads: "RIP. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr Shriram Lagoo Sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you, Dr Sahab."

Actor Urmila Matondkar remembered the director who gave her the first break in Indian cinema. She tweeted: "RIP Dr Shriram Lagoo...most brilliant n committed actor of Marathi theatre and an equally committed socialist, leader of the anti-superstition movement. He held my little finger n brought me gently on the silver screen in "Zakol" Will miss u Natyasamrat." Along with the Bollywood celebrities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences over the demise of veteran actor Lagoo.

The veteran actor, who was also an ENT surgeon, passed away at the age of 92 in Pune on Tuesday. Lagoo had worked in Hindi and Marathi cinemas. He was also a director and has helmed over 20 Marathi plays.

Lagoo was born on November 16, 1927, in Satara, Bombay Presidency, British India. He was known for his roles in movies including Gharaonda (1977), Gandhi (1982) and Swayamvar (1980). He also played Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's father in the blockbuster movie -- Kishen Kanhaiya. (ANI)

