Rani Mukherji to team up with Saif Ali Khan on 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are set to reunite on screen after 11 years in "Bunty Aur Babli 2". Rani, who featured opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the original 2005 crime comedy, will reprise her role in the new movie, which is being touted as a "rebooted sequel".

Saif replaces Abhishek as the titular Bunty in the film, which will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari. According to the makers, the sequel takes a time leap of a decade and will feature two pairs of the eponymous con duo Bunty Aur Babli -- Rani & Saif and Siddhant & Sharvari.

Saif, who has featured with Rani in hits such as "Hum Tum" and "Ta Ra Rum Pum" , is excited to team up with the "Mardaani 2" star again. "Rani and I have always had a lot of fun working with each other and I'm looking forward to our creative collaboration again. It's also equally amazing to be back home at YRF again," the actor said in a statement.

Saif further said it was the script that made him say yes to the YRF project. "'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a completely rebooted sequel and is set in today's time. It is a fantastic script that hooked me on instantly. It is an out and out entertainer for the entire family to sit and enjoy and this is what I loved and connected with.

"Also, it's a new role for me, new language and milieu and that's what I really look for in a script. I also love the dynamics between the originals and the new Bunty Babli in the film. It's fresh, hilarious and extremely engaging," he added. Rani said after the success of "Bunty Aur Babli" , Abhishek and he wanted to return for its sequel but things did not materialize.

"The original 'Bunty Aur Babli' got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' but, unfortunately, things didn't work out with him and we will miss him dearly." The actor said she looks forward to collaborating with Saif once again.

"As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I'm really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Hopefully, audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films," Rani added. The sequel will be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai". He has also penned the script.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film started shooting recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

