Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salman Khan Films 'voluntarily' remove certain scenes from 'Hud Hud Dabangg' song

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:31 IST
Salman Khan Films 'voluntarily' remove certain scenes from 'Hud Hud Dabangg' song

The makers of Salman Khan's "Dabangg 3" have announced that they have "voluntarily" removed certain scenes from the film's title track "Hud Hud Dabangg" . The film had attracted controversy after a Hindu outfit objected to a sequence in the title song that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Salman Khan Films posted, "Keeping everyone's sentiments in mind, we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song 'Hud Hud Dabangg'." The studio, however, did not disclose the details of the scenes removed from the song.

Earlier this month, Salman had addressed the controversy around the song, saying some people were trying to "get fame" by making a noise about the scene. "The song is ours and it is there for quite sometime. People are just trying to get fame by linking them with us. They get publicity and it is ok. Some fans also support them," the 53-year-old superstar had said at the launch of the song "Munna Badnaam".

Salman had also said that it has become sort of a norm in the movie business that whenever a big film is getting ready for release, it gets struck by a controversy. "Every time a big film comes there is always some controversy around it. At least, it is acknowledged that this is a big film and I'm happy about it... Controversies do happen, they get cleared. I don't think there is anything in this film, that a controversy can be created," he said.

"Dabangg 3", directed by Prabhudeva, is scheduled to be released on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling finds floor around $1.31 amid renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit

Sterling stabilised on Thursday around 1.31, after giving back all of its post-election gains on fears that Britain may leave the European Union without a trade deal by the end of next year.The British currency had initially surged to above...

Delhi court extends till Dec 26 ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL money laundering case.

Delhi court extends till Dec 26 ED custody of ex-Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in RFL money laundering case....

Don't fall prey to misleading anti-CAA campaigns: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday urged the people of the state not to fall prey to the misleading campaigns on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. He also claimed that people belonging to any religion living in the state should n...

Jailed Catalan separatist leader should be released, his party says

Jailed Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras should be immediately released from prison, his party said on Thursday after the Court of Justice of the European Union said he enjoyed immunity as a member of the European Parliament.Esquerr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019