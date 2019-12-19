Salman Khan Films 'voluntarily' remove certain scenes from 'Hud Hud Dabangg' song

The makers of Salman Khan's "Dabangg 3" have announced that they have "voluntarily" removed certain scenes from the film's title track "Hud Hud Dabangg" . The film had attracted controversy after a Hindu outfit objected to a sequence in the title song that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Salman Khan Films posted, "Keeping everyone's sentiments in mind, we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song 'Hud Hud Dabangg'." The studio, however, did not disclose the details of the scenes removed from the song.

Earlier this month, Salman had addressed the controversy around the song, saying some people were trying to "get fame" by making a noise about the scene. "The song is ours and it is there for quite sometime. People are just trying to get fame by linking them with us. They get publicity and it is ok. Some fans also support them," the 53-year-old superstar had said at the launch of the song "Munna Badnaam".

Salman had also said that it has become sort of a norm in the movie business that whenever a big film is getting ready for release, it gets struck by a controversy. "Every time a big film comes there is always some controversy around it. At least, it is acknowledged that this is a big film and I'm happy about it... Controversies do happen, they get cleared. I don't think there is anything in this film, that a controversy can be created," he said.

"Dabangg 3", directed by Prabhudeva, is scheduled to be released on Friday.

