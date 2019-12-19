Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carrie Underwood says it was 'frustrating' to bounce back after second child

Carrie Underwood admitted that after the birth of her second son Jacob Bryan in January, she had to remind herself of her brand's "stay the path" mantra as she felt the societal pressure to get back in shape.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:33 IST
Carrie Underwood says it was 'frustrating' to bounce back after second child
Carrie Underwood (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Carrie Underwood admitted that after the birth of her second son Jacob Bryan in January, she had to remind herself of her brand's "stay the path" mantra as she felt the societal pressure to get back in shape. "After having my first kid, I felt like I bounced back fast. And then with Jake, it was like my body took a minute to get back to me. It was frustrating, because I'm like, 'Why wasn't it like the first time?'", Carrie told People magazine while promoting her activewear line 'Calia.

Calia by Carrie Underwood is a brand that is focused on empowering women, no matter where they are on their fitness journeys. "But I'm four years older. That also helped me shift my mindset -- I'm still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself slack and just thinking, 'Be kind to yourself.' It's amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We're probably all our toughest critics," she explained.

However, the singer said she slowly returned to her routine with workouts and good food but has really focused on her mental health. She said doesn't believe in the idea of "cheat days" and only intended on 'enjoying life'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Israel avoids health crisis with last-minute new drug budget

Israeli ministers on Thursday averted a health care crisis by passing a last-minute allocation of 500 million shekels 143 million to pay for new lifesaving medicines for thousands of patients. Israel is without a permanent government and ha...

Facebook bans all ads that aim to limit U.S. census participation

Facebook Inc, which has come under fire for allowing politicians to run misleading advertisements, said on Thursday it will ban any ads that aim to limit participation in next years U.S. census, which officials and lawmakers fear could be t...

UPDATE 1-Sudanese celebrate uprising anniversary, demand justice for victims

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in cities across Sudan on Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and demand justice for people killed in protests. Waving ...

Roy, Hetmyer could be x-factor cricketers for us: DC co-owner Jindal

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal on Thursday said he was satisfied with the players his franchise bought during the IPL auction as the likes of Englishman Jason Roy and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer could be the x-factor cricketers he was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019