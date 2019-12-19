Carrie Underwood says it was 'frustrating' to bounce back after second child

Carrie Underwood admitted that after the birth of her second son Jacob Bryan in January, she had to remind herself of her brand's "stay the path" mantra as she felt the societal pressure to get back in shape. "After having my first kid, I felt like I bounced back fast. And then with Jake, it was like my body took a minute to get back to me. It was frustrating, because I'm like, 'Why wasn't it like the first time?'", Carrie told People magazine while promoting her activewear line 'Calia.

Calia by Carrie Underwood is a brand that is focused on empowering women, no matter where they are on their fitness journeys. "But I'm four years older. That also helped me shift my mindset -- I'm still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself slack and just thinking, 'Be kind to yourself.' It's amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We're probably all our toughest critics," she explained.

However, the singer said she slowly returned to her routine with workouts and good food but has really focused on her mental health. She said doesn't believe in the idea of "cheat days" and only intended on 'enjoying life'. (ANI)

