Julie Plec developing 'The Beach' young adult drama

Producer Julie Plec, best known for "The Vampire Diaries" , is heading to forthcoming streamer HBO Max with an adaptation of author Melissa de la Cruz's book "Beach Lane". The young adult drama will follow three local teens who work in the Hamptons' estates and exclusive beach clubs during one magical summer as their lives and hearts become increasingly intertwined with wealthy families who swoop in from the city for the season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith will write the show and executive produce alongside Plec. The project reunites Plec with producers Alloy Entertainment who also backed "The Vampire Diaries" and its spin-offs/prequel "The Originals" and "Legacies".

Actor Jenna Dewan will also exec produce via her Everheart Productions banner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.