Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tussock Country Music Festival concept unveiled in Gore

The first-ever national Tussock Country New Zealand’s Country Music Festival will run for nine days from 23-31 May 2020.

Tussock Country Music Festival concept unveiled in Gore
The festival will be a gathering place for New Zealand’s country music talent where the breadth of country music genres can be celebrated. Image Credit: Pixabay

Gore's traditional country music celebrations at Queen's Birthday weekend are set to go up another notch, as familiar and new events are brought together in a new national Tussock Country Music Festival.

The brainchild of the New Zealand Country Music Festival Trust, the Tussock Country Music Festival concept was unveiled in Gore this evening (Thursday 19 December) at a special event for trustees and stakeholders.

"Key events organisations—the Gore Country Music Club, the NZ Songwriters Trust, the NZ Gold Guitar Committee and the Gore District Council—have come together to form a New Zealand Country Music Festival Trust and develop this new, lively festival concept," says Trust chair, Jeff Rea.

"Putting together the Tussock Country Music Festival is an exciting step in building on Gore's 40-year tradition of country music celebrations."

The first-ever national Tussock Country New Zealand's Country Music Festival will run for nine days from 23-31 May 2020.

There'll be vibrant, toe-tapping events for both Southlanders and visitors to enjoy. The festival incorporates all events that have been part of the NZ Gold Guitars weekend, and additional country music highlights to be announced soon.

The festival will be a gathering place for New Zealand's country music talent where the breadth of country music genres can be celebrated.

"So, if you're a country musician or fan, get yourself ready for an extra splash next year," says Jeff.

"Tussock Country will offer a feast of country music delights for country music enthusiasts, including the opportunity to compete for the MLT NZ Gold Guitar, join in the Freeze Ya Bits Off Busking, performance workshops, and professional concerts, alongside an array of other engaging events."

The Tussock Country brand design unveiled last evening encapsulates the warm, honest, open and proud qualities of country music, bringing together stylized imagery of the local landscape's natural red tussocks with a guitar, set in orange-red tones.

The New Zealand Country Music Festival Trust's aim is to increase the profile of Gore and country music, and of New Zealand's outstanding country music artists. Its trustees are Mayor Tracy Hicks, Philip Geary, Barbara MacKay, Julie Mitchell, Jeff Rea (chairman), and Bronwyn Reid.

"Tussock Country New Zealand's Country Music Festival represents a new energizing, inspiring era for the national country music scene. We're proud to be embracing this festival concept and look forward to a lively gathering of musicians and audiences from throughout New Zealand and beyond in 2020," Jeff says.

For performers, event registrations open in January. Ticket sales to attend events go on sale in early February.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Congressional resolution on Kashmir not fair characterisation of situation in J&K: Jaishankar

The pending resolution on Kashmir introduced by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal in the US House of Representatives is not a fair characterization of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, assertin...

Amazon on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally in 2019

E-commerce giant Amazon announced today that its dedicated last-mile delivery network is on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally this year. Last year, the Seattle-based company launched its Delivery Service Partner progra...

Hurricanes rally to beat Avalanche in Denver

Jaccob Slavin scored the go-ahead goal with 139 remaining, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in Denver on Thursday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho also scored and James Reimer stopped 27 shots...

SkyDrive Launches Test Flights of First-ever Cargo Drone That Will Boost Productivity in Hard-to-Reach Places

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2019 Kyodo JBN-AsiaNet -- SkyDrive Inc., a leading flying-car developer, has successfully launched test flights of a cargo drone which could revolutionize the way heavy goods are transported and speed up the movement of equ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019