Netflix gives second season order for animated series 'Green Eggs and Ham'

Netflix has renewed its hit animated series "Green Eggs and Ham" for a sophomore season. The streamer made the announcement on Twitter, saying the second season has been titled "Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving".

Based on the 1960 Dr. Seuss book of the same title, the first season of the show premiered on Netflix in November this year. The voice cast includes Adam DeVine, Michael Douglas, Eddie Izzard, Jillian Bell, Diane Keaton, Jeffrey Wright, Ilana Glazer, Tracy Morgan, Daveed Diggs, John Turturro, and Billy Eichner. Keegan-Michael Key served as the narrator.

The first season followed Sam I Am (Devine) and Guy I Am (Douglas) who rescue a rare Chickeraffe from a zoo and deliver the endangered animal to its natural habitat. In the second season, the duo travel around the world and come out of their comfort zones as they get caught between two sides of a delicious conflict.

The show, which hails from Warner Bros. Animation, has been created by Jared Stern. TV personality Ellen DeGeneres executive produces it alongside Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman.

