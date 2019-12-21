Margot Robbie recalls about her 'surreal' night where she got blackout drunk

Australian actor Margot Robbie has opened up about one of her surreal nights where she went a little overboard with her drink and thought she went to purgatory in an award ceremony. During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Thursday night, the 'Bombshell' star reflected on her early years as an actress in her native Australia, particularly one of the first and most unforgettable award shows, reported E!Online.

The first awards show she had appeared in, Jimmy Kimmel claimed, was the Logie Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Emmys. Robbie explained, they are "the funniest award shows ever," notably because everyone gets "absolutely hammered."

"People are drunk the next day going to work," continued Robbie. While it was almost a decade since the famous actress came last, she didn't forget about what happened in the bathroom that night the second year she attended the show. She said, "I got so drunk I passed out".

According to her story, the actor passed out in one of the toilet stalls in the bathroom at the Crown Casino where the awards took place. Once Robbie woke up, no one was around, because it was the time when the casino gets cleaned. Finally, Robbie realised that when she met someone to sweep, she was not actually dead. A nurse gave her a little oxygen the next day. (ANI)

