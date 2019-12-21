Left Menu
Demi Lovato, boyfriend Austin Wilson call it quit after months of dating

American singer Demi Lovato called it quit from her boyfriend and model Austin Wilson after months of dating.

Demi Lovato with Austin Wilson (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Demi Lovato called it quit from her boyfriend and model Austin Wilson after months of dating. According to a source to People magazine, "She's concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God, she's excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring."

In November, the pair first declared their relationship in a social media post when she shared a romantic picture of herself with the 25-year-old shirtless model, who gave her a kiss on the cheek. Just like Lovato, Wilson has also since deleted a photo of the pair from his Instagram page. The photo was captioned as, "My Love."

Earlier, a source told, "Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago," They're enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better. Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting Will and Grace." The couple also made their first public outing in Los Angeles after making their romance official on Instagram, and on December 14, the couple went to Disneyland together.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-nominated musician Lovato went dark on social media and shared only an all-black square on Instagram, for her upcoming album. She captioned the post as, "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing...." Since the announcement of the album, no release date has been officially announced for a new song or album.

The 'Confident' singer' s project will be the first solo project from Lovato since she left rehab in November 2018. (ANI)

