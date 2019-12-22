Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

  Updated: 22-12-2019 02:28 IST
  • Created: 22-12-2019 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Cats' star Derulo says 'reviews don't matter' after critics claw musical film

"Cats" star Jason Derulo has hit back at critics who have slammed the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, calling the movie "an incredible, brave piece of art". From "cat-tastrophic" to "the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs", most reviews for the film released this week have been far from kind, with disapproval ranging over the cast's computer-generated furry looks, oversized sets and plot. Family of 'Walking Dead' stuntman awarded $8.6 million after fatal fall

The estate of a stuntman who died after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor on a set of the AMC horror series "The Walking Dead" has been awarded $8.6 million by a jury in Atlanta, his family's lawyer said. John Bernecker's parents had sued AMC Networks and other defendants in the show's production, saying they compromised on safety measures over scheduling and financial concerns. India's protesters cheered on by actors, artists and singers

With a voice known to millions of Indian movie goers, Zubeen Garg crooned one of his old songs with patriotic fervor, but he is protesting against the government, not singing its praises. Like many people from India's northeastern state of Assam, he's angry with the Hindu nationalist government's new citizenship law making it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to obtain Indian citizenship. 'Rise of Skywalker' battles to $40 million domestic opening night

The highly anticipated movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" collected $40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night, the fifth-highest debut of all time, Walt Disney Co said on Friday. Longtime fans of the celebrated science-fiction franchise packed theaters Thursday evening for the ninth installment in the story of a fabled Jedi warrior in a galaxy far, far away.

