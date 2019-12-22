Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart get into Christmas spirit

Christmas is around the corner and the 'Jumanji' co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart got into the festive spirit.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 08:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 08:50 IST
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart get into Christmas spirit
'Jumanji: The Next Level' co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart spreading Christmas cheer. Image Credit: ANI

Christmas is around the corner and the 'Jumanji' co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart got into the festive spirit. Promoting 'Jumanji', Dwayne Johnson posted a video on Instagram in which he was decked up in Elf costume while Kevin Hart dressed as Santa.

The Rock and the comedian Kevin, are visibly excited with their movie 'Jumanji: The Next Level' that hit the theatres last week and has ruled the Indian Box office with over Rs 24 crore collection in the first weekend itself. Taking the excitement a notch higher, The Rock made the moviegoers happy on Sunday and posted a video on his Instagram handle of him with comedian Kevin decked in as Santa and elf garb.

Promoting 'Jumanji', they stated that they have some surprise ready for fans this weekend in theatres watching the movie. "Gonna make A LOT of JUMANJI moviegoers happy this weekend in theatres All you can eat snacks, sodas, swag and everyone is getting a brand new PlayStation4. And one more big surprise. Even though ol' grinch Santa @kevinhart4real stuck me with this ridiculous two sizes too small Elf costume - this kinda stuff will always be one of the best parts of our jobs. Get to the theatres this weekend to see JUMANJI with your families and you never know just who might show up...", Dwayne captioned the video.

The 47-year-old actor also posted a picture in another post where Dwayne is rocking the biggest elf costume going overboard with a mix of red and green colour and looking cool as he rocked some shades. Meanwhile, Kevin is all smiling joining his pal in a complete Santa costume. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Garoppolo, 49ers eliminate Rams with late drive

Jimmy Garoppolo converted two third-and-16s in the final two minutes to set up Robbie Gould for a 33-yard, final-play field goal Saturday night, giving the San Francisco 49ers a dramatic 34-31 victory that eliminated the Los Angeles Rams fr...

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married

The private couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smiths relationship status has now officially been confirmed as husband and wife. US Weekly confirmed the news about the couples marriage whose relationship got to see the light of the day ...

Harden scores 47 as Rockets soar past Suns

James Harden drained nine 3-pointers while recording 47 points, six rebounds and seven assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 139-125 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 10 assists a...

Akbar Ali to lead Bangladesh U19 World Cup squad

Wicket-keeper batsman Akbar Ali will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa. The Bangladesh U19 side will go into the 2020 World Cup with confidence, having won their last three bilateral series. They also reache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019