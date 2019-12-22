2020 is all about family for Pink, Taylor Swift and Chance the Rapper

Many recording artists are up for some family time in 2020, away from the limelight and the stage. Several popular singers and rappers are planning to take a break from their concerts and tours in the coming year to give some quality time for their families.

One of the high-profile artists who has decided to halt her concerts is American singer-songwriter Pink. Talking to the Entertainment Tonight in November, Pink told that she is taking a break from her "Beautiful Trauma" tour to spend more time with her husband, Carey Hart, and their kids' Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2.

"It's kind of the year of the family. We did two and a half years of [music] and Willow's back in school now, Jameson's going to start pre-school soon," the singer told Billboard, cited CNN. Another singer joining the list is Taylor Swift. She will be seen touring for her latest album 'Lover' starting from the month of June, but later half of the year goes to her family.

"This is a year where I have to be there for my family -- there's a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home," the 30-year-old singer told Billboard, reported CNN. Earlier in March 2019, Taylor had revealed her mother's cancer diagnosis in a write-up for Elle magazine.

Referring to the situation, the singer wrote, "It's taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else." "My mom's cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now." Not just the ladies, Chance the Rapper, who recently became the father of his second child with his longtime partner Kirsten Corley is also putting his family first in the coming year.

The rapper, in an Instagram post, revealed the news of canceling one of his biggest tours. "I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it's for the best. I'm gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I'm deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert", he wrote.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with CNN, 'Imagine Dragons' frontman Dan Reynolds also mentioned about him taking some time off from touring, mostly to focus on being a dad and husband. (ANI)

