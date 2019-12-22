'Star Wars' movie 'Rise of Skywalker' debuts with $374 mln globally
"Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" opened in theaters with $374 million in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in the long-running film saga, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday.
Roughly $176 million of the total came from the United States and Canada, ranking as the 12th-biggest opening of all time in the world's largest film market.
