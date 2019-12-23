Left Menu
Development News Edition

Writer moves HC against 'Chhapaak', seeks credit for story

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:22 IST
Writer moves HC against 'Chhapaak', seeks credit for story

A writer has approached the Bombay High Court against Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak", claiming he originally penned an acid attack survivor's story on which the film is based. The petitioner, Rakesh Bharti, has sought that he should be given credit as one of the writers of the film.

The suit filed by Bharti claimed that he had conceived an idea/script for a movie, tentatively titled 'Black Day', and got it registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) in February 2015. Bharti said since then he has been working on the script and approaching several artists and producers, including Fox Star Studio, for narration.

"However, the project could not commence due to unavoidable circumstances. The plaintiff had narrated the idea to Fox Star Studio, which is the production house for 'Chhapaak'," the plea said. Bharti's advocate Ashok Sarogi said the plaintiff later came to know that an identical film is being produced by the defendants (Fox Star Studio and others) and directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Bharti submitted complaints to the producers but did not get any reply following which he approached the high court. In his plea, Bharti has sought that he be given credit as one of the writers of the movie 'Chhapaak' and the film's release be stayed until due credit is given to him.

He has also sought for an expert to be appointed to compare his script and that of 'Chhapaak'. Sarogi said the plea will be heard by a vacation bench of the high court on December 27.

'Chhapaak', based on the life of acid atack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is slated for release on January 10, 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB approves $21.7mn to Sudanese govt to work more on solar-powered irrigation pumps

The board of directors of the African Development Bank recently approved a grant of USD 21.783 million to the government of Sudan to accelerate the adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps in the countrys West Kordofan and North Kordofan ...

UPDATE 4-U.S., N.Korea talks 'more important than anything', S.Korea tells China

It is more important than anything to keep up the momentum for talks between the United States and North Korea, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday. North Korea has set a year-end deadli...

Venice faces new exceptional flooding, but below peak

Rome, Dec 23 AP The Italian city of Venice is facing more intense floods on Monday while still recovering from the exceptional high tide that hit it in November, causing massive damage. The tide peaked at 1.44 meters on Monday morning, lowe...

Barcelona are best paid sports team in the world - study

Barcelona have retained their position as the worlds best paid professional sports team while National Basketball Association NBA sides took seven out of the top 10 places this year, a study httpwww.globalsportssalaries.comGSSS202019.pdf by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019