Writer moves HC against 'Chhapaak', seeks credit for story

A writer has approached the Bombay High Court against Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak", claiming he originally penned an acid attack survivor's story on which the film is based. The petitioner, Rakesh Bharti, has sought that he should be given credit as one of the writers of the film.

The suit filed by Bharti claimed that he had conceived an idea/script for a movie, tentatively titled 'Black Day', and got it registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) in February 2015. Bharti said since then he has been working on the script and approaching several artists and producers, including Fox Star Studio, for narration.

"However, the project could not commence due to unavoidable circumstances. The plaintiff had narrated the idea to Fox Star Studio, which is the production house for 'Chhapaak'," the plea said. Bharti's advocate Ashok Sarogi said the plaintiff later came to know that an identical film is being produced by the defendants (Fox Star Studio and others) and directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Bharti submitted complaints to the producers but did not get any reply following which he approached the high court. In his plea, Bharti has sought that he be given credit as one of the writers of the movie 'Chhapaak' and the film's release be stayed until due credit is given to him.

He has also sought for an expert to be appointed to compare his script and that of 'Chhapaak'. Sarogi said the plea will be heard by a vacation bench of the high court on December 27.

'Chhapaak', based on the life of acid atack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is slated for release on January 10, 2020..

