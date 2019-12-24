Idina Menzel up for more 'Frozen' movies

Actor Idina Menzel says she is open to starring in more "Frozen" films. The actor, who voice stars Elsa in the Disney films, said going for sequels depends on the studio.

"I can see a 'Frozen 3'. I can see a' Frozen 3', '4', and '5', it's whether they want to make them. I'm happy to be involved," Menzel told Parade magazine. She revealed in November that she would be prepared to star in a third film at the European premiere of "Frozen 2".

The film released on November 22.

