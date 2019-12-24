Left Menu
Development News Edition

Idina Menzel up for more 'Frozen' movies

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:36 IST
Idina Menzel up for more 'Frozen' movies

Actor Idina Menzel says she is open to starring in more "Frozen" films. The actor, who voice stars Elsa in the Disney films, said going for sequels depends on the studio.

"I can see a 'Frozen 3'. I can see a' Frozen 3', '4', and '5', it's whether they want to make them. I'm happy to be involved," Menzel told Parade magazine. She revealed in November that she would be prepared to star in a third film at the European premiere of "Frozen 2".

The film released on November 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

19 devotees die of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala

19 devotees die of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala this season Sabarimala Ker, Dec 24 PTI As many as 19 devotees, including those from neighbouring states, have died of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala during the...

Calcutta Univ to confer honorary D Litt on Abhijit Banerjee

The Calcutta University will confer the honorary D Litt honoris causa on Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee at its annual convocation which will be held on January 28 next year. Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told a press...

Goa BJP plans rally on January 3 in Panaji to raise awareness on CAA

Goa BJP planned a massive rally on January 3 to raise awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. Sawant told a meeting of all the BJP MLAs in Panaji to discuss the issue of protests agai...

Seelampur violence: Delhi court directs jail authorities to provide medical assistance to accused

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed Mandoli Jail authorities to immediately provide medical treatment to one of those arrested in connection with a violent protest at Seelampur on December 17. Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar directed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019