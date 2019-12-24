Kingdom Season 2 to be out in March 2020, More on Jun Ji-hyun’s appearance

Kingdom Season 2 is undeniably one of the highly demanded South Korean television series fans have been waiting for since Season 1 dropped its finale. Many may not know that Song Hye-kyo's former husband, Song Joong-ki was earlier courted for the lead role but he declined. Fans will be delighted knowing Jun Ji-hyun has joined the cast. Read the texts below to know more in details about the imminent season of the Netflix season.

Kingdom Season 2 has been renewed and it is already in the works. You will be glad to learn that Netflix has already recommissioned the adaptation of The Kingdom of the Gods for a second run and filming has just commenced. The main cast like Ryu Seung-ryong, Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona and Kim Sung-kyu are set to reprise their roles in the second season.

They were joined by Park Byung Eun, Kim Tae Hoon, and others who will be playing new characters for the upcoming outing. However, Netflix is yet to share the exact release date but production is said to be coming to an end. However, fans will be happy to know that Netflix recently announced in a press release that the show would be back for Season 2 in March 2020.

Here's the synopsis for Kingdom Season 2 revealed by Express: In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious rumour of the king's death spreads, as does a strange plague that renders the infected immune to death and hungry for flesh. The crown prince, fallen victim to a conspiracy, sets out on a journey to unveil the evil scheme and save his people.

The beautiful actress Jun Ji-hyun will be seen playing an important role in Season 2. But her appearance has been kept secret even within Netflix's production team, revealed Soompi. "It is true that Jun Ji-hyun took part in filming for second season. However, we cannot mention anything about the drama itself. We ask for your understanding." Regarding the reports about her taking part in a third season of the drama the agency said, "The production has not been confirmed, but if it is confirmed and we are given an offer, we will positively review it."

Kingdom Season 2 is yet to get a trailer. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean television series.

