Disgusting to see what UP Police is doing: Vishal Bhardwaj

Filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj said he was "disgusted" with reports of vandalism by the Uttar Pradesh Police during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week. The director also asked whether a "judicial inquiry" will be ordered after reports of police allegedly indulging in vandalism emerged.

"Disgusting to see on NDTV what UP police are doing. Breaking CC TVs and Ransacking. Damaging public property. Now what? Will there be a judicial inquiry?" Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. Muzaffarnagar witnessed violence last Friday during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens, along with 12 other districts in the state. The police also allegedly vandalized public property and damaged CCTVs, according to a report.

