Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disgusting to see what UP Police is doing: Vishal Bhardwaj

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 13:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 13:32 IST
Disgusting to see what UP Police is doing: Vishal Bhardwaj
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj said he was "disgusted" with reports of vandalism by the Uttar Pradesh Police during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week. The director also asked whether a "judicial inquiry" will be ordered after reports of police allegedly indulging in vandalism emerged.

"Disgusting to see on NDTV what UP police are doing. Breaking CC TVs and Ransacking. Damaging public property. Now what? Will there be a judicial inquiry?" Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. Muzaffarnagar witnessed violence last Friday during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens, along with 12 other districts in the state. The police also allegedly vandalized public property and damaged CCTVs, according to a report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Two Thai soldiers face rare murder charges in restive south

Two soldiers in Thailands south have been charged with the murder of civilians, a military spokesman said on Wednesday, in a rare rebuke in the insurgency-torn region where rights groups have long demanded greater transparency. The two turn...

New laser-based system to accurately spot space junk

Researchers in China have improved the accuracy of detecting space junk in the Earths orbit, providing a more effective way to plot safe routes for spacecraft maneuvers. Scientists have developed space junk identification systems, however, ...

Don't think heroism in cinema will ever die: Salman Khan

Fresh from the success of Dabangg 3, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says there are times when the makers go overboard with heroism but believes he is lucky to have struck the right balance in his films. Dabangg 3 saw Salman reprise his rol...

Odisha governor, CM greet people on Christmas

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of Christmas with the festival being celebrated across the state with gaiety and a spirit of bonhomie. Describing the festival as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019