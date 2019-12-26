Entertainment News Roundup: Paris Opera ballerinas, retire at 42, fuss over Macron pension plans and K-Pop fans brave Seoul's Christmas chill

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paris Opera ballerinas, who retire at 42, kick up a fuss over Macron pension plans

Ballerinas in white tutus danced scenes from Swan Lake on the forecourt of the Paris Opera on Tuesday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to scrap their special pension benefits. Backed by musicians from the Paris Symphony Orchestra, the dancers performed their impromptu 20-minute rendition before hundreds of onlookers. Behind them were banners reading "Culture in danger."

K-Pop fans brave Seoul's Christmas chill to buy BTS 'merch'

In the early hours of a freezing Christmas Eve, 62-year-old Lee Myeong-sook queues up in Seoul's ritzy Gangnam area for a chance to buy a t-shirt, or maybe even a toothbrush, branded with the logo of K-Pop boyband BTS. The rest of the district is all but deserted, but a huge line of fans of all ages and nationalities is building up around her outside the pop-up shop "House of BTS", dedicated to the seven-piece behind "Boy With Luv" and other hits.

