Sonam Kapoor shares adorable snap with Anand from their Christmas celebration

Sonam Kapoor didn't fail to woo the audience even after a day of Christmas. The actor shared a bunch of pictures from her Christmas lunch party in which Sonam and her husband Anand's photo stole the limelight. The 34-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share a handful of pictures from the last day's celebration with a caption wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and also to celebrate all faiths with kindness.

"Merry Christmas! All my love and all my wishes! Let's celebrate each other, let's celebrate all faiths and let's celebrate compassion, kindness and humanity but most of all let's celebrate rebirth of a nations conscience," the caption read. Among the 10 pictures shared, the first picture saw the adorable couple posing together right next to a decked up Christmas tree.

Sonam in a white turtleneck pullover, matched with a pleated skirt and sneakers, while Anand can be seen smiling away as he makes a 'V' sign behind Sonam's head. The duo always steals the limelight with their appearances in the city and their social media affectionate display.

The other pictures had glimpses from their Christmas lunch party where her father Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor, and others were also present. Sonam married Delhi-based businessman on May 8 last year. After the ceremony, they also held an extravagant reception, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. (ANI)

