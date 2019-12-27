Jamie Foxx to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Spring Film Festival

Actor Jamie Foxx is set to be felicitated with the Spotlight Award at the 31st edition of Palm Springs Film Festival. The 52-year-old actor is currently receiving critical acclaim for his turn as Walter McMillian in "Just Mercy", co-starring Michael B Jordan.

Foxx will be honoured with the award on the opening day of festival, which will run from January 2-13. "In 'Just Mercy', Jamie Foxx gives a moving and truly remarkable performance as Walter McMillian, a man sentenced to death for a murder, for which he was wrongly convicted," festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement.

"This is an inspiring drama that brings an important story about how our justice system can fail to the big screen. It is a story that audiences should see. It is our honour to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Jamie Foxx," he added. Past recipients of the Spotlight Award are Timothee Chalamet, Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Sam Rockwell and JK Simmons.

