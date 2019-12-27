Salman's sister Arpita, husband Aayush welcome baby girl

Superstar Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, on Friday welcomed their second child together. The couple, who are already parents to three-year-old son Ahil, were blessed with a baby girl on Salman's 54th birthday.

"With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support. "We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all," the statement from the family read.

Salman, who rang in his birthday with his family and friends on Thursday night, took to Twitter to welcome the new born into the family. "Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank you Arpita and Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family.

"May everyone who reads this bless her and may she grow up and make everyone proud. Thank you for all the love and respect. You all have been very kind, thank you," the actor posted on Twitter.

