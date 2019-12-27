I admire Kangana and her work: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's next film "Street Dancer 3D" is releasing on the same date as Kangana Ranaut's "Panga" , but the actor said he is not worried about the box office clash. "Street Dancer 3D" directed by Remo D'souza and Ashiwni Iyer Tiwari's "Panga" are scheduled to be released on January 24.

Varun said he admires Kangana's work and wants the audiences to go and watch both the films. "Kangana is someone I have known since a lot years. I admire her a lot and admire her work too. Both the films are very different. We are in 2020 we can't do this thing of clash and all, we have to be cool about it, and move ahead.

"If people like it then they should go and watch both the films," the actor told reporters here at the launch event of song "Garmi" from the Remo D'Souza-directed movie. Varun said "Street Dancer 3D" is his effort to make a film which caters to his young audience.

"This is my return to doing films for kids, I had not done film for kids since very long time. Hopefully the family audience will like this film," he added. "Street Dancer 3D" also features Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva among others.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D' Souza. PTI KKP SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.