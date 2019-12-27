Left Menu
Christie Brinkley is all smile in photos with daughter Sailor

American model Christie Brinkley has shared a series of pictures on social media with daughter Sailor Brinkley, who looks like a doppelganger of the model.

Model Christie Brinkley with daughter Sailor Brinkley (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American model Christie Brinkley has shared a series of pictures on social media with daughter Sailor Brinkley, who looks like a doppelganger of the model. According to People magazine, the model posted a picture show of herself with her look-alike daughter.

The mother-daughter duo posed in similar white beach sets together in front of the vibrant Christmas tree. Christie and Sailor looked happy as ever in every single photo, flashing large smiles as they stood armed.

The duo showed love for each other by sharing in another festive shot a sweet candid embrace. Brinkley and Sailor held hands in the last shot of the film. Christie captioned the picture, "My Sunflower Sailor Lee and me on Christmas with our traditional Christmas tree. (we also have a tree decorated only by treasures found on the beach!)."

Christie also shared a romantic portrait of Sailor and Ben Sosne, whose birthday was on Christmas Day, reported People magazine. "Happy Merry Christmas Birthday Ben! What a perfect day for someone as sweet thoughtful and kind to be born! We all love you!", the model wrote alongside the portrait. (ANI)

